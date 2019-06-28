Speech to Text for Staying safe in the heat

scorcher today at rochesterfest á and we're expecting the same for tomorrow when people line the streets to watch the rochesterfest parade. kimt news three's annalise johnson shows us ways people can beat the heat.xxx one of the good things about the rochesterfest parade route is that there's actually a lot of trees lining the road, like here on 6th street in front of the edison building á so you can find a tree and get out of the direct sunlight. finding shade is the strategy today at rochesterfest. after grabbing a snack at food stands á most people like amber zaddack and her daughter aria are hanging out under one of the big tents. the temperature tomorrow will be the deciding factor for about whether or not to attend the parade. "we're not sure if we're going to go to the parade yet just because it is so hot, but depending on how it is in the morning when we get up, we might venture out and find a shady spot to sit." some people already have spots for tomorrow staked out in shady areas á marking them with tarps and blankets. if you cant find a spot under a shady tree, rochesterfest organizers urge you to bring your own shade á whether that be a hat, an umbrella, or any other way to block out the sun. in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3./// to help prevent heat exhaustion tomorrow á the mayo clinic advises wearing loose á lightweight clothing and stay hydrated. the kimt news 3 team will be walking in the parade tomorrow at 2. if you see us á be sure to say hi!/// coming up next on kimt news three's first