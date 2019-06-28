Speech to Text for Rochesterfest hoping to keep up with city's growth

is growing á and fast. and with destination medical center expected to bring thousands more people to the city á it has us wondering? how will rochesterfest keep up with the growth of rochester. i'm finding out.xxx "well my mom and i just had some doctors appointments so we just thought it'd be fun to come out here and hang out á have like a mother daughter day. and get some cheese curds." this motherá daughter duo came all the way from adams for the fun á and the food. "i'll go anywhere for food." and they're not alone. whether it's just for a bite to eat á or for a whole day adventure á thousands of people are coming out to rochesterfest this week. with destination medical center á the plan to make rochester a global health care hub á the city is expected to grow dramatically. so can rochesterfest keep up? the event's director tells me he's not worried. "so coming to this park kind of gave us a chance for a rebirth." five years ago á the mayo civic center expansion forced rochesterfest to move from downtown á to soldier's field park. a change that's turned out to be a blessing. "i don't think we'll ever have so many that we can't accommodate them. that's the beauty of soldier's field park." how is is so sure? he says the proof is in the past. "if you back to when this park was dedicated in 1934á1935, they had 100,000 people down here when president roosevelt came down. so, the skies the limit." a celebration of the city á that will grow with the city. plenty of room for everyone á including mckendry á who says she'll definitely be back. "i think it'd be really fun to come to every year if they keep making it bigger."/// mckendry and her mom came all the way from adams. and brent á the events director tells me that is what they want. while it may be a celebration of rochester á they want people from all the surrounding communities to come enjoy rochesterfest too./// one of the