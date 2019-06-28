Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts

KIMT's George Mallet interviews presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar

Klobuchar sat down with KIMT during a stop in north Iowa.

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 3:04 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 3:04 PM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Austin
Overcast
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Rochester
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Tracking a very hot and muggy weekend ahead
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

KIMT's George Mallet interviews presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar

Image

Drone footage: Olmsted County field flooding

Image

Gift Helps Fund New Center for Women's Health

Image

Flooding video: Road washed out in Dodge Co.

Image

Tracking Strong AM Storms and a Hot Weekend

Image

Baller Basics Camp improves fundamentals

Image

Waldorf's Jerome announces retirement

Image

Stand down for veterans

Image

Improvements coming to part of Highway 52

Image

World War II Bomber flights

Community Events