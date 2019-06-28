Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning
View Alerts
Drone footage: Olmsted County field flooding
Check out some of the flooding from the air.
Posted: Jun 28, 2019 2:57 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2019 2:57 PM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Clear
85°
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
82°
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
84°
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
More Weather
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
81°
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Rochester
Overcast
77°
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Tracking a very hot and muggy weekend ahead
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
More than 7 inches of rain close roads, cause flash flooding in SE Minnesota
Flood images and drone video after 7 inches of rain fell in SE Minnesota
Thursday marked 24 years since KIMT anchor Jodi Huisentruit went missing on her way to work
Clear Lake police: 2 charged in relation to vehicle found in lake
North Iowa theatre institutes 'no bags and backpacks' policy
Storm coverage: Check out some stunning viewer-submitted photos
Prosecutors: NE Iowa recycler cheated customers out of deposit money
Austin man going to prison for killing his mother
40 cattle swept downriver in southern Minnesota flooding (with video)
Storm Team 3: Second round of storms tonight
Latest Video
KIMT's George Mallet interviews presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar
Drone footage: Olmsted County field flooding
Gift Helps Fund New Center for Women's Health
Flooding video: Road washed out in Dodge Co.
Tracking Strong AM Storms and a Hot Weekend
Baller Basics Camp improves fundamentals
Waldorf's Jerome announces retirement
Stand down for veterans
Improvements coming to part of Highway 52
World War II Bomber flights
Community Events