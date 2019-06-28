Speech to Text for Tracking Strong AM Storms and a Hot Weekend

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

scattered shower and storm activity continues this morning alongside a flash flood warning issued until 9am. heavy rainfall has been falling across dodge and olmsted co since very early this morning with an additional 1á 2" expected through the am commute. quick moving water and several inches of ponding on area roadways are a big threat and need to be taken seriously. additionally, large hail is moving through fillmore county. lightning is extremely frequent this morning and very dangerous. if you do not need to be outdoors then don't go out until the storms have passed. the rest of our friday features on and off chances for showers with big storm activity winding down as we approach the midday. that being said, isolated storms will still be