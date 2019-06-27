Speech to Text for Waldorf's Jerome announces retirement

more news from waldorf this evening á athletic director á denny jerome á has decided to step away after 47 years of service to the university. during that span as a coach á he won 786 games á coached 18 allá americans á and was the nájácáaá a women's basketball coach of the year seven times among many other accolades and accomplishmen ts./// the