Waldorf's Jerome announces retirement

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 10:55 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 10:55 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

more news from waldorf this evening á athletic director á denny jerome á has decided to step away after 47 years of service to the university. during that span as a coach á he won 786 games á coached 18 allá americans á and was the nájácáaá a women's basketball coach of the year seven times among many other accolades and accomplishmen ts./// the
Heat and humidity is back this weekend
