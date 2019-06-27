Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Stand down for veterans

Learning about resources for vets

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Stand down for veterans

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at rochesterfest today. veterans make huge sacrifices for our country... and in an effort to help them... the minnesota assistance council for veterans invited them to learn more about their resources in a "veterans stand down" event today. we talked to the southern regional leader of the organization about why it's important to help educate veterans about all their resources... ranging from compensation options to váa and medical benefits. xxx "i think when veterans come home from serving their country, they just don't know the resources available. what we can do is bring those resources together." this was the 7th year the stand down event happened in rochester... but the first time at rochesterfest. /// weather put a damper on a lot of rochesterfest
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Heat and humidity is back this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Baller Basics Camp improves fundamentals

Image

Waldorf's Jerome announces retirement

Image

Stand down for veterans

Image

Improvements coming to part of Highway 52

Image

World War II Bomber flights

Image

Trucking company coming to town

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Free rides to VA for Veterans

Image

Protect your eyes

Image

No backpacks at theater

Community Events