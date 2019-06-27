Speech to Text for Stand down for veterans

at rochesterfest today. veterans make huge sacrifices for our country... and in an effort to help them... the minnesota assistance council for veterans invited them to learn more about their resources in a "veterans stand down" event today. we talked to the southern regional leader of the organization about why it's important to help educate veterans about all their resources... ranging from compensation options to váa and medical benefits. xxx "i think when veterans come home from serving their country, they just don't know the resources available. what we can do is bring those resources together." this was the 7th year the stand down event happened in rochester... but the first time at rochesterfest. /// weather put a damper on a lot of rochesterfest