Speech to Text for Improvements coming to part of Highway 52

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

continuing coverage kimt news 3 continues to follow improvements coming to part of highway 52. it's an effort to improve safety and reduce crashes on the highway that serves as an economic lifeline.. the minnesota department of transportaito n is planning to replace bridges... reconstruct lanes and improve intersections. but not all residents are happy about the changes. kimt news 3's isabella basco is live from highway 52 with a crash course on what unfolded tonight. isabella? live katie and george... all of the changes mná dot is proposing would happen between cannon falls and zumbrota. and one big update they announced today is deciding to add an interchange to hader. but while some residents say they agree the changes will make this highway safer... others say they still don't feel listened to. xxx taking notes. listening to information. meeting with representative s. it's all part of an effort to hear about changes set to be made along a major corridor connecting southern minnesota and north iowa to the twin cities. mary veiseth á says she is in favor of some of the changes. "i definitely agree with the idea of an interchange. we have to have the interchange. we've had too many fatalities, too many accidents." veiseth says it's now or never when it comes to getting started on the improvement project. "we know what we've got right now is not working. we need to do something that's a little more safe for everybody." but not everyone is happy with what is being proposed... including heather arndt. "some of these changes that they are proposing are not good fits for our community. for example, they've got já turns. they are closing access in locations. they are closing access in locations. those játurns by standard are too small." a spokesman from mnádot tells me if they move forward with these changes... construction would start in 2021 and continue until 2023. live in rochester... ib... kimt news 3. the improvement project costs around 57 million dollars.///