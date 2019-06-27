Speech to Text for World War II Bomber flights

á taking a flight on a world war two bomber would be a real bucket list item. well today á the experimental aircraft association flew their bá17 into mason city municipal airport and they're giving people the chance for a bucket list adventure. this afternoon, kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki strapped in for the flight of a lifetime. he joins us live in the newsroom to tell us all about it. nick? newsroom this was definitely an experience i will never forget. the aircraft was a bá17ág model that was delivered to the army in may of 1945. the plane is named 'aluminum overcast' to commemerate the massive number of these bombers that were used over germany during world war two.xxx after the rain cleared this afternoon, the pilots gave us the goáahead to begin boarding this historic plane. "eventually this airplane will be much too valuable to even touch. it will be in a museum and you won't even get to get up and touch it. now, you can still come out and fly it." rex gray is one of the pilots of 'aluminum overcast', he says he is humbled by the opportunity to fly one of the few remaining bá17s. "it's kind of an honor and a privilege because of what this airplane has meant to our country and the people that have actually flew it, the young teenagers that flew it during the war." we just started up the engines here and we're ready to take off. it is really noisy inside the bá17. this is not like flying on a modern airliner. you can hear the brakes squeak and see the control cables that move the rudder. even a little bit of rain seeps through the aluminum panels. it's hard to imagine what conditions would have been like during a combat mission. "even now after all these years, it's kind of a ghostly feeling walking through the airplane and imagining being 19 or 18 and standing there scared to death on your 24th mission." karolyn halverson and her family are eagerly anticipating takeoff. "its going to be exciting. it's the first time i've ever been in anything like this before. so, we're looking forward to it." aluminum overcast has many of the original features of a bá17 bomber, like the machine guns and bomb bay. the most impressive views are from the navigators position in the front of the aircraft, and the turret on top. still, it's hard not to be in awe of the entire experience. "i thought it was really cool that the air force people got to actually ride in it and they didn't have any seats or anything, so they just had to sit on the floor." our flight lasted about 25 minutes á at an altitude of just over 1á thousand feet. i have to say i am still excited about getting the opportunity to fly in this living museum. live in the mason city newsroom, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3./// aluminum overcast will be flying over the skies of north iowa until june 30th. if you are interested in booking a flight á we have a link where you can sign up on our website at kimt dot com. find this story under local news./// continuing coverage kimt news 3 continues to follow mayo