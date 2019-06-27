Speech to Text for Trucking company coming to town

one local economy. a large trucking company will be coming to clear lake. old dominion freight lines is planning to build a facility along iá35 near highway 122. the truck yard will feature a building with 31 bay doors with room for an office and a large parking lot. according to the site plan á there will be room for a fuel center and more truck bays. local businesses are glad to see we're looking forward to cleaning up the area and seeing how we can contribute to making it look better and help develop clear lake. there is no exact date for when construction will begin á but one of the project managers said he would like to begin as quickly as possible, before cooler work environment.///