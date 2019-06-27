Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

Trucking company coming to town

It could be good for Clear Lake's economy.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 10:40 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 10:40 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Trucking company coming to town

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one local economy. a large trucking company will be coming to clear lake. old dominion freight lines is planning to build a facility along iá35 near highway 122. the truck yard will feature a building with 31 bay doors with room for an office and a large parking lot. according to the site plan á there will be room for a fuel center and more truck bays. local businesses are glad to see we're looking forward to cleaning up the area and seeing how we can contribute to making it look better and help develop clear lake. there is no exact date for when construction will begin á but one of the project managers said he would like to begin as quickly as possible, before cooler work environment.///
Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Heat and humidity is back this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Baller Basics Camp improves fundamentals

Image

Waldorf's Jerome announces retirement

Image

Stand down for veterans

Image

Improvements coming to part of Highway 52

Image

World War II Bomber flights

Image

Trucking company coming to town

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Free rides to VA for Veterans

Image

Protect your eyes

Image

No backpacks at theater

Community Events