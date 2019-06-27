Clear

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Nelson's forecast includes storms and heat

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 7:55 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 7:55 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

this has been a rocking day in the weather departmentááá ominous cloudsááá thunder and lightning. and we're not out of the woods yet. kimt stormteam 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson joins us á a busy day thus far with several severe thunderstorm warnings across the area. this complex has shifted east and all eyes will be on this evening and tonight for another line of storms to develop. some of these could be strong to severe with strong winds, hail and heavy downpours. these storms will all come to an end by friday morning. ponding of the road and localized flooding are all possible. the heat will be the big story over the weekend with at least two days into the low to mid 90s and heat indices into the low 100s. friday and monday will be a shade cooler, however, still humid. a cold front moves in by monday pulling in slightly cooler air and driving in showers and storms. tonight: showers and storms are likely, some strong lows: low 70s winds: s 5á15 mph tomorrow: decreasing clouds and warm highs: upper 80s winds: vrbl 5á10 tomorrow night: partly rochesterfest weather put a damper on rochesterfest events today... nearly every planned event was cancelled due to the storms and soggy conditions. but kimt news 3 is gearing up for rochesterfest coverage you can count on tomorrow. katie and i á will be joined by a whole slew of kimt news 3 team members live at soldiers field park tomorrow. tune in for kimt news 3's first at four á
Mason City
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Heat and humidity is back this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

