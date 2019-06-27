Speech to Text for Free rides to VA for Veterans

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

transportatio n program is getting veterans to their medical appointments for free. kimt news 3's annalise johnson joins us live with the details... annalise?xxx live katie á george á the disabled american veterans á or dáaáv á of minnesota now have 5 vans to transport southeastern minnesota veterans to their appointments scheduled at or by the minneapolis váa. that includes right here at the rochester community based outpatient clinic. 2 of the vans are right here in olmsted county. veterans can be picked up at a meeting place or at their homes and taken to their appointments á at no cost to them.xxx "this job is kind of a dream come true for me." kati carpenter served in the navy for seven years... and now serves as the southeastern minnesota transportatio n coordinator for the disabled american veterans of minnesota. "i know i'm going to be an older veteran one day and i truly hope there's going to be a service there for me if i need it." nat: she coordinates drivers and rides for this new veteran transportatio n service "a lot of counties in minnesota have been providing this service at the expense of taxpayers and also the va" the dav is working with olmsted county and the minneapolis va medical center to fill a gap and meet the needs of those who served. "what the dav started doing is kind of taking over those county programs. they were reestablishing their budgets in a lot of places and unfortunately this is one of the programs that got cut first." now á veterans have a guaranteed safe ride to receive care. they can call to schedule a ride as soon as they make their appointment. the more advanced notice á the better. "the benefit of the dav vans ensures that we can get veterans to their appointments. missed appointments mean missed opportunities for care." "the transportatio n department of the dav, we want to continue to fulfill the promises that we've made to our veterans and we think that this is a huge service that is in need and that's one way that we're just fulfilling our promise." the dav of minnesota is looking for more volunteer drivers... especially in steele and winona counties á although they say they could always use more in olmsted county as well. carpenter tells me a lot of the drivers tend to be veterans as well á but that's not a requirement. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3./// thank you annalise. there's no extra licensure needed to become a driver á but you do need to go through training in the twin cities and pass a background check. scheduling is flexible and drivers can volunteer to drive one day a week or one day