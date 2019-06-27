Clear

Protect your eyes

Even when the sun isn't shining!

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 6:35 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 6:35 PM
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

hi! the sun may not be out but your sunglasses still should be. today is national sunglasses day and healthcare providers are using it to remind you to protect your eyes.. optometrists say most people usually wear their shades when the sun is out... but they (should wear them every day of the week. bottom line is... sunglasses are just as important as sunscreen. danielle (duhá neil) heiny says it's no problem for her... "sunglasses are such an important part of your every day health for your eyes. you just have to keep them in your purse or in your car or have them on. we know that sun can really damage your eyes." while heiny keeps her sunglasses close... some people just don't wear them. according to the vision council 27á percent of people typically don't wear sunglasses. /// coming up in sports á baseball and softball pairings are out á when the action begins
