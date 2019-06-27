Clear

No backpacks at theater

It's a new ban... to save money.

Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

before.... sneaking food or drinks into a movie theatre. the operators of one north iowa theatre say they've seen some customers take it too far. and kimt news 3's alex jirgens has their plan of action. on the scene management recently enacted a no large bag and backpack policy. moviegoers are largely okay with that. leanna and troge (trowá gee) are watts theatre regulars. "it's reasonably priced, doesn't have a lot of people, it's not really crowded." they like the prices here. "you go somewhere else and you pay 50 bucks for a meal and a movie sometimes." while they haven't noticed too many cases of people bringing in outside snacks á they're okay with the policy. "we all have reasonable prices here. they're not so outrageous, i think it's cheap. it's a very good place to go, very nice." owner mark walk says people bringing in outside food hurts business. about 42 percent of a theater's revenue comes from concessions. "if people are carrying in their own food, we just can't stay open. if you don't have concessions sales, a theatre just can't stay open." for families who have young kids or have food allergiesá walk says exceptions can be made. he just wants customers to be reasonable. "we're not gonna check their bags. we expect people to be reasonable with us, and we'll be reasonable walk says their policy was inspired by the charles theatre in charles city. the policy there was added because of safety concerns./// efforts are underway to revitalize
