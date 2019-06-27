Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Efforts to Revive Public Library
We're finding what's next after the Sept. fire that claimed Joice's library
Posted: Jun 27, 2019 6:00 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 6:00 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson
Mason City
Clear
78°
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Clear
77°
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Austin
Clear
72°
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Charles City
Clear
73°
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Rochester
Clear
76°
Hi: 72° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Tracking another severe weather threat for Thursday
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Accused hotel room vandal ruled incompetent to stand trial
Beth Chapman, 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star, has died
Southern MN man accused of attempting to sex traffic children in Iowa
Storm coverage: Check out some stunning viewer-submitted photos
Law enforcement looking for man and missing truck in North Iowa
Thursday marks 24 years since KIMT anchor Jodi Huisentruit went missing on her way to work
StormTeam 3: Updates from our weather team as it tracks north Iowa, southern Minnesota storms
Former firefighter pleads not guilty to sex with teen
No criminal charges over $2 million in improper Mason City school spending
Grandfather and two granddaughters rescued from Upper Iowa River
Latest Video
Free rides to VA for Veterans
Protect your eyes
No backpacks at theater
MCHS Consolidation: Next Phase
Efforts to Revive Public Library
Request for Public Input for DMC
Tobacco 21 Ordinance Takes Effect July 1
Freeborn County Sheriff's Office's K9 places first at annual trials
Storm Team 3: Second round of storms tonight
Suicide Attempt Survivor Speaks in Mason City
Community Events