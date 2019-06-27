Clear

Request for Public Input for DMC

Developers are talking about the importance of incorporating art as the city of Rochester grows

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 5:59 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 5:59 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson
Mason City
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Albert Lea
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Tracking another severe weather threat for Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Free rides to VA for Veterans

Image

Protect your eyes

Image

No backpacks at theater

Image

MCHS Consolidation: Next Phase

Image

Efforts to Revive Public Library

Image

Request for Public Input for DMC

Image

Tobacco 21 Ordinance Takes Effect July 1

Image

Freeborn County Sheriff's Office's K9 places first at annual trials

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Second round of storms tonight

Image

Suicide Attempt Survivor Speaks in Mason City

Community Events