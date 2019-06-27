Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Freeborn County Sheriff's Office's K9 places first at annual trials

KIMT News 3's Raquel Hellman got to see Stalker in action.

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 4:39 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 4:39 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson
Mason City
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Tracking another severe weather threat for Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Freeborn County Sheriff's Office's K9 places first at annual trials

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Second round of storms tonight

Image

Suicide Attempt Survivor Speaks in Mason City

Image

Rochesterfest 2019 Food Vendors

Image

Tracking Severe Weather for Thursday Afternoon

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking more severe weather through Thursday

Image

NL Great Plains West Division standings

Image

NIACC"s 1976 roster still missing

Image

Million Dollar Shoot Out raises funds

Image

SAW: Hannah Ausenhus

Community Events