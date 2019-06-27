Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
Freeborn County Sheriff's Office's K9 places first at annual trials
KIMT News 3's Raquel Hellman got to see Stalker in action.
Posted: Jun 27, 2019 4:39 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 4:39 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson
Mason City
Few Clouds
73°
Hi: 77° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
72°
Hi: 77° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Austin
Scattered Clouds
72°
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Charles City
Few Clouds
72°
Hi: 76° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Rochester
Few Clouds
75°
Hi: 72° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Tracking another severe weather threat for Thursday
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Accused hotel room vandal ruled incompetent to stand trial
Beth Chapman, 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' star, has died
Southern MN man accused of attempting to sex traffic children in Iowa
Law enforcement looking for man and missing truck in North Iowa
Storm coverage: Check out some stunning viewer-submitted photos
No criminal charges over $2 million in improper Mason City school spending
Former firefighter pleads not guilty to sex with teen
StormTeam 3: Updates from our weather team as it tracks north Iowa, southern Minnesota storms
Clear Lake man nets mammoth fish thanks to help from grandson
Grandfather and two granddaughters rescued from Upper Iowa River
Latest Video
Freeborn County Sheriff's Office's K9 places first at annual trials
Storm Team 3: Second round of storms tonight
Suicide Attempt Survivor Speaks in Mason City
Rochesterfest 2019 Food Vendors
Tracking Severe Weather for Thursday Afternoon
StormTeam 3: Tracking more severe weather through Thursday
NL Great Plains West Division standings
NIACC"s 1976 roster still missing
Million Dollar Shoot Out raises funds
SAW: Hannah Ausenhus
Community Events