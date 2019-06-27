Clear
Suicide Attempt Speaks in Mason City

Kevin Hines shared his story at North Iowa Community College.

Posted By: Helen Starrs

it's a topic that can make people uncomfortable . but on wednesday a man who attempted suicide shared his story at the north iowa area community college. kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki was at the event and got to meet the man who has an incredible story to tell. <kevin hines' story is a remarkable one. he survived a suicide attempt where he jumped off the golden gate bridge. now he is touring the country speaking to people about suicide prevention. "i never wanted to take my life, i never consciously made a decision to try to end it." kevin hines speaks about the moments before his suicide attempt. "it was an auditory hallucination screaming in my head that i had to die, it was inevitable and that is what led me at the age of 19, a child, to jump off the golden gate bridge in an attempt to take my life." hines ended up with several broken vertabrae and a broken ankle. during his lengthy recovery, he discovered that he had bipolar disorder. just several months after the attempt, hines spoke to a group of junior high
