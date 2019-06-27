Speech to Text for Rochesterfest 2019 Food Vendors

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

year, kimt news 3 is sponsoring the food vendors at rochesterfest ! so tyler and i decided to go down to soldiers field park, and try everything there is to offer. there are almost 30 different vendors! there was no way we could stop by them all, but we tried! <our first stop of the day is the alligator on a stick tent. you can't miss it it has a big gator on the front. tyler is going to try alligator. you were telling me earlier that it could kind of taste like chicken, but not really? it doesn't taste like chicken. it kind of has the texture of a pork chop. if we didn't put our cajun marinade on there, it would be more of a fishy aftertaste. i taste no fish. it's more reptile. we call it roasted corn with mayo and cheese. there's a specific mexican name for it that a lot of people go by. really good, i would definitely recommend this. i probably messed up, hers looks better. i have creole and this mexican seasoning on it. correction, i did not mess up, it's fantastic. today what we have here is a combination of tacos. the tacos are with potato. we're an indian inspired food. which is glutenáfree, vegetarian, or vegan. we give it a global twist. so please let me try your personal favorite. he's trying out garbanzo beans. we've added other vegetables than what we'd normally add to the garbanzo bean and then we have it spiced up, but then the spices are toned down a little bit. we could also kick it up... hahaha okay. we will kick it up. i know tyler is a sucker for blueberry. yea, if there's blueberry in it, i'm game. we just had our trailer built... oh and look how colorful! we decided to add a lot of color to it and with "minneá snoáda" with all the snow that we get all the time. thisis the blueberry cobbler. hold on. let me get a big scoop. delightfully refreshing and it totally tastes like blueberry cobbler. now, after tyler, i'm trying what's called the "big kahuna". this is another of their most popular. coconut, i taste strawberry, pineapple and coconut. ya see how that's done? thank you!> (anchors