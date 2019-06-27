Clear
Tracking Severe Weather for Thursday Afternoon

Tracking Severe Weather for Thursday Afternoon

Posted: Jun 27, 2019 7:05 AM
Updated: Jun 27, 2019 7:05 AM
Posted By: Sara Knox

there remains a slight risk of severe weather across southern minnesota and north iowa as high winds, hail and heavy downpours are possible through thursday. early morning to midday convection will be possible on thursday, and then if there's enough recovery time, we could see late night storms develop on thursday night. some of these could be strong with another bout of strong winds and heavy downpours. after this exits, all eyes will be on the heat and humidity for friday and the weekend. highs will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat indices close to 100 á especially sunday. today: mix of sun & clouds/scatter ed showers & storms highs: mid 80s winds: s 5á15 mph tonight:
Tracking another severe weather threat for Thursday
