league á great plains west division standings. the willmar stingers lead the division with an 18á11 record. your rochester honkers sit third at 16 and 12. they'll travel to mankato tomrrow who sits last in the division at 13á 17. the honkers return home on friday night agains t the moondogs á first pitch is at 7:05./// breaking news
NL Great Plains West Division standings

