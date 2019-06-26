Speech to Text for NIACC"s 1976 roster still missing

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the north iowa area community college athletic department released its updated allá time roster today on their website. the 20á18 class has been added to the list of greats that include players like tracy horner á samantha pedersen á tina harding á and leslie junker to name a few. but there's still one problem á the 1976 roster still can't be found. if you have a copy stashed away á we'll put the contact information on our website so the list can be completed./// and here's a look at the northwoods