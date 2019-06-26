Clear

Million Dollar Shoot Out raises funds

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 10:56 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

rochesterfest rochester fest is in full swing which means qualifying for the million dollar shootout is too. tonight i had the chance to go out to the hadley creek golf course and learning center to see golfers of all skill levels take a swing at a chance for that cold hard cash. skip hambright is the advisory chair for the first tee of rochester and tells me it's about a lot more than just the shoot out as the proceeds benfit a grea cause.xxx it helps us provide scholarship programs for the kids and we also have times to send them to youth conferences and just last week up in the twin cities they had the kpmg womens professional golf tournament and we sent 25 ladies up there with their parents. qualifying rounds continue tomorrow from 11 to 2:30
