SAW: Hannah Ausenhus

everything she's got works really hard in the offseason and it pays off and she's just an all around nice kid. central springs softball coach á belinda nelson á speaks highly of her senior pitcher á hannah ausenhus. on the rubber this season á ausenhus has compiled a record of 21 and six with an earnedáruná average of 1.40 á posting an opposing batting average of 0.173. you know i'm just trying to help my team i have the best defense behind me and i have an awesome lineup that can help me so i just try to do my part. if those stats aren't impressive enough á she's one strikeout away from oneá thousand á and ranks in the top 100 for career wins dating back to the 1950's. it's huge i wouldn't be where i am without the people behind me, my awesome catchers over the years, and my coaches they really support me and they know i can do anything if i put my mind to it. coach nelson says that ausenhus' leadership is what really sets her apart she takes care of a lot of business when we need her to and gets us out sometimes i've seen her with bases loaded and gotten out with zero outs and got us out of it. if you'd like to nominate a studentá athlete of the week á log on to káiámát dot the coaches tell us they plan to sit hannah in tonight's game against west hancock á with hopes that she'll achieve the miletsone on friday against west fork. live in rochester á kaleb gillock á káiámát news