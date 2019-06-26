Speech to Text for Austin artist finds peace in creating pet portraits

george á i want to introduce you to jon kittleson. about 14 days is all it took á for signs and symptoms to appear and worsen á leaving him unable to keep his jobs working at a mill and taking care of cows. while he admits he felt defeated á he had so much to gain.xxx it's not the stroke of a brush á rather the hushed etching of pencil to paper á you'll hear at the kittleson residence. (nat) art has always played a role in jon kittleson's life... "i always enjoyed being creative and the whole art scene." but that passion wouldn't blossom until rapid onáset dystonia parkinsonism á a rare movement disorder. "it's a muscular neurological disorder so it just makes me have a hard time talking sometimes. i have dexterity issues so that's why i use a pencil because my hands don't work smoothly and i use this chair for balance." wtihin the span of 2 weeks á jon's world was turned upside down á at the age of 28. "... i had to learn everything over again. i had to go to therapy and all that stuff." in 2012 á jon took a leap of faith á opening his own portrait artist business. bringing dogs like his beloved rosco á to life. "i start with the darks and the lights." almost 7 years later á he has created nearly 100 works of art. "i will pull out what highlights i want to do á then i switch to something more darker to bring those tones forward." an aura of optimism... "everyone has challenges in life á i'm just a little more obvious." he offers a tip to anyone striving to reach their goals that may seem unattainable. "you don't get there george á jon is pretty involved with his community as well á during the school year you'll find him working with students at an austin school. /// thanks, katie to learn more about jon's art á we've set up a link to his website á just head to kimt dot com á you'll find it along with this story under the local