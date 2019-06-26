Speech to Text for Campaign 2020: First debate

campaign 2020 2020 is sure to be a presidential race to remember... especially on the democratic side. with 23 candidatesááá give or takeááá vying for the democratic nomination... the party is kicking off its first debate tonight. just ten of the candidates taking the stae. that includes bill de blasio á beto oárourke á tim ryan á elizabeth warren á cory booker á amy klobuchar á john delaney á julian castro á jay inslee á and tulsi gabbard. and there are ten more hitting the stage tomorrow. but with so many people on the ballot... do most people recognize their faces or even know their names? we wanted to find out how welláversed you are in politics. kimt news 3's isabella basco roamed the streets to find out. katie and george... it's here at gray ducker theater and coffeehouse where a nonpartisan debate watch party just wrapped up (?). but are other people in rochester as welláversed in politics? i wanted to find out and here is what i discovered. xxx 10 democrats dueling for the chance at the white house. but with so many candidates on the ballot... it can be hard to remember all of them. so i randomly chose these three candidates: senator cory booker... senator kamala harris and senator amy klobuchar... to test people's political knowledge. do people know their democratic presidential candidates offá theácuff? we wanted to know so let's get right down to it. (playing music) "she's from minneapolis. i'm not sure. it starts with k." "what about this person? that's spartacus, cory booker." "what about this guy? would you know this guy? i think he's a business man. but i don't know his name." "i'm not familiar with her either. we're from texas. i don't know her either." all of the people i talked to say... it's nearly impossible to keep up with all of the candidates. "there are too many. it's hard to select. we don't even know them." "i've kept up with it. but there's too many to recognize." "for the most part i think our elections have turned into a popularity contest. when you look at the democratic polls right now, the most popular person is joe biden. not because of anything that he has done. there's no piece or signature on anything that he's done." some people say they already have their pick for who they want in the white house. "we really... the liberal agenda, doesn't make sense." "i like biden. ever since i arrive in america, we like biden." no matter the and tonight was just the beginning of all the campaign action... there is a second presidential debate happening tomorrow. live in rochester á isabella basco á kimt news 3./// thank you isabella.. make sure to keep up with kimt news 3 for continuing campaign 20á20 coverage.///