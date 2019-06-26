Speech to Text for Fire simulation at Rochesterfest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

rochesterfest well it was a beautiful day for rochesterfest. ... and some of the city's men and women in uniform took time to enjoy it too. the rochester fire department worked with kids and families who wanted to try their hands at putting out fires... pretend ones of course. kids used fire hoses to blast the house. one mother we talked to says getting to know firefighters like this oneá onáone gives her a greater respect for what they "just how brave they are and how they put others before themselves. they are just so courageous in their everyday lives." the rochester fire department also performed some liveáfire demonstration s with the minnesota state fire chiefs association's kitchen fire simulator to show kids how cooking fires are really handled. // and kimt news 3 has rochesterfest coverage