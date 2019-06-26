Clear

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/26

Nelson's forecast includes storms likely on Thursday

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 8:18 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2019 8:18 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

nelson./// a blend of sun and clouds will be on the horizon for us on the last wednesday of june. highs should climb into the low and mid 80s. active weather returns tonight and thursday as a steady amount of moisture feeds a disturbance drifting into the viewing area. there's a slight risk of severe weather across southern minnesota and north iowa as high winds, hail and heavy downpours are possible. early morning to midday convection will be possible on thursday, and then if there's enough recovery time, we could see late night storms develop on thursday night. some of these could be strong with another bout of strong winds and heavy downpours. after this exits, all eyes will be on the heat and humidity for friday and the weekend. highs will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat indices close to 100. tonight: partly cloudy, slight chance lows: upper 60s winds: se 5á10 mph tomorrow: partly sunny with storms possible highs: mid and upper 80s winds: sw 5á10 tomorrow night: mostly cloudy, storms
Mason City
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Albert Lea
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 80°
Austin
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Charles City
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Storms pop in two rounds on Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Storm Team 3: Timeline for storms on Thursday

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/26

Possible grocery skimmers

Shooting follow up: what we know

Cradle 2 Career

Paint with a Cop

No Charges Over Improper School Spending

Grain bin safety lesson

Rochesterfest Midday Theme: "The Magic of Service"

Rochesterfest Midday Theme: "The Magic of Service" live interview

