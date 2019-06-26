Speech to Text for Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/26

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

nelson./// a blend of sun and clouds will be on the horizon for us on the last wednesday of june. highs should climb into the low and mid 80s. active weather returns tonight and thursday as a steady amount of moisture feeds a disturbance drifting into the viewing area. there's a slight risk of severe weather across southern minnesota and north iowa as high winds, hail and heavy downpours are possible. early morning to midday convection will be possible on thursday, and then if there's enough recovery time, we could see late night storms develop on thursday night. some of these could be strong with another bout of strong winds and heavy downpours. after this exits, all eyes will be on the heat and humidity for friday and the weekend. highs will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat indices close to 100. tonight: partly cloudy, slight chance lows: upper 60s winds: se 5á10 mph tomorrow: partly sunny with storms possible highs: mid and upper 80s winds: sw 5á10 tomorrow night: mostly cloudy, storms thanks chris./// school may be out for the summer some horizon for us on the last wednesday of june. highs should climb into the low and mid 80s. active weather returns tonight and thursday as a steady amount of moisture feeds a disturbance drifting into the viewing area. there's a slight risk of severe weather across southern minnesota and north iowa as high winds, hail and heavy downpours are possible. early morning to midday convection will be possible on thursday, and then if there's enough recovery time, we could see late night storms develop on thursday night. some of these could be strong with another bout of strong winds and heavy downpours. after this exits, all eyes will be on the heat and humidity for friday and the weekend. highs will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat indices close to 100. tonight: partly cloudy, slight chance lows: upper 60s winds: se 5á10 mph tomorrow: partly sunny with storms possible highs: mid and upper 80s winds: sw 5á10 tomorrow night: mostly cloudy,