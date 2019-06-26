Speech to Text for Shooting follow up: what we know

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new developments tonight in a rochester shooting. we're learning the 24 year old man is recovering from taking a bullet to the shoulder. another one grazed his chest. here's a look at the scene from last night... the victim says he was in a vehicle with a woman and two children á including a baby á in the kfc parking lot. that's when police believe 3 shots were fired á hitting the victim and his vehicle. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is live at the scene to tell us what neighbors have to say about the shooting. annalise?/// live katie á george it all went down here near the kfc on 12th street. and last night's shooting is the second one in just three days. this kfc is right across the street from a school á and in a residential neighborhood. i spoke to some neighbors today.... who are simply surprised that it happened here.xxx "bang bang bang, they were too quick to be firecrackers" "sounded like 3 or 4 really loud pops" lindsay colwell and richard mcknight were outside their homes near the kfc when they heard gunshots and tires screeching. "it's concerning. shots could travel quite a distance. we were outside behind our house but with ricochet and everything and the neighboring houses that are closer, it's always a danger i'm sure." despite the shooting, they tell me they feel their neighborhood is a safe place to live. "there's not any more crime in this part of rochester than there is in any other, like i have no qualms about living here." last night's incident is the second rochester shooting in 3 days... the coáleader of the rochester chapter of moms demand action for gun sense in america is troubled by the gun play. "it is sickening and disgusting and i just think it's completely unacceptable. we should be able to live our lives without gun violence and i did speak to rochester police today and was told having two shootings in 3 days is a "trendpoint they are continuing to monitor" ... but they believe the two incidents are unrelated and specifically targeted. live in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. thank you annalise. rpd says 5 suspects were in a silver vehicle. and a 2014 nissan altima was reported stolen and found abandoned by the quarry hill west pavillion. police believe the car may be involved in the shooting. anyone with information is urged to contact the police./// continuing coverage kimt