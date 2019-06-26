Speech to Text for Cradle 2 Career

half a million dollars in state funding is helping a local community embrace its future. books and toys like these are found in classrooms. now more such educational resources will be available to students in the rochesterá area. the communityá based organization known as "cradle 2 career" is getting the state funds to pay for the purchases over the 2019á 2020 school year. dozens of noná profit groups are part of the effort to support youth during their school years.xx "what's happening out side of school is that many students don't know where they are gonna lay their head at night or they don't know where their next meal is coming from perhaps they are met with dental need that is causing distraction within the classroom setting." senator carla nelson was behind the bill that's providing the needed funding to cradle 2 career. the money will help with "kindergarten readiness" and "high school graduation".///