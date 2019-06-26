Clear

Paint with a Cop

They painted piggy banks to hold donations for House of Shields

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 5:44 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2019 5:44 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Paint with a Cop

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kids and cops are working together to make a difference for law enforcement and their family members receiving treatment at the mayo clinic. it was rochester police officer craig jacobsen's idea to hold "paint with a cop" today at castle community in rochester. kids are helping law enforcement paint piggy banks for house of shields... a nonprofit that provides free lodging for law enforcment and their families while they receive treatment in the med city. the pigs will be put in the house of shield apartments for guests to leave donations. donations help pay for the apartments and items inside them. officer jacobsen says "paint with a cop is also a good chance for kids to interact with peace officers. xxx it gives them a good interaction, lets them know that we're not the bad guys. if something happens, come see us, we're good, we're gonna help them out house of shields has three apartments á which are all booked. they serve retired and
Mason City
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Charles City
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Rochester
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Tracking our severe potential tonight and Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Possible grocery skimmers

Image

Shooting follow up: what we know

Image

Cradle 2 Career

Image

Paint with a Cop

Image

No Charges Over Improper School Spending

Image

Grain bin safety lesson

Image

Rochesterfest Midday Theme: "The Magic of Service"

Image

Rochesterfest Midday Theme: "The Magic of Service" live interview

Image

Tracking Potentially Severe Storms Tonight and Overnight

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Heat index near 100 this weekend

Community Events