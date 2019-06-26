Speech to Text for Paint with a Cop

kids and cops are working together to make a difference for law enforcement and their family members receiving treatment at the mayo clinic. it was rochester police officer craig jacobsen's idea to hold "paint with a cop" today at castle community in rochester. kids are helping law enforcement paint piggy banks for house of shields... a nonprofit that provides free lodging for law enforcment and their families while they receive treatment in the med city. the pigs will be put in the house of shield apartments for guests to leave donations. donations help pay for the apartments and items inside them. officer jacobsen says "paint with a cop is also a good chance for kids to interact with peace officers. xxx it gives them a good interaction, lets them know that we're not the bad guys. if something happens, come see us, we're good, we're gonna help them out house of shields has three apartments á which are all booked. they serve retired and