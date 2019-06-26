Speech to Text for No Charges Over Improper School Spending

criminal charges will be filed over improper payments by the mason city community school district. that word came down today from the cerro gordo county attorney's office. the decision follows consultation with the iowa attorney general's office and the conclusion there is insufficient evidence to support criminal charges related to more than 2á million dollars in improper spending found during a state audit of school finances. mason city resident tom lair trusts the county attorney's decision. xxx i guess if there was criminal intent, it probably should not be swept under the rug, i would imagine. the improper spending ran the gamut, but much of the spendingááá more than oneá pointáthree million dollarsááá went to various school administrators in salary.///