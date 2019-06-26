Clear
Grain bin safety lesson

Local kids learn about farm safety.

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 4:59 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2019 4:59 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

thanks chris./// school may be out for the summer some local students are still learning. today third through sixth graders got a lesson on farm safety. educators in mower county held an ag safety day and say whether you live on a farm or not á some of the lessons can be applied to everyday life. kimt news three maleeha kamal explains.xxx nats: walking in a grain bin trying to move in a grain bin kind of like if you fall into mud or quick sand the pressure from the quick sand is trying to suck you in. judy barka is trying to illustrate the dangers of grain binsá in terms that young children can not only see but hopefully understand. nats: accidents can happen in just a matter of seconds. and it seems to be hitting home for students cooper mcgowan and brianna klouse. "they should stay away from grain bins." it's a scary message they're hearing loud and clear. sot cooper mcgowan "if you get down 500 feet you could suffocate," sot "they should make sure to keep their hands up and try and get them out. klouse lives on a farm and despite that is still learning lessons. sot brianna klouse "i guess i have never really gotten talk to about it they are like make sure you stay away to keep your hand away from the equipment so it doesn't take your hand off of something." barka says one reason why parents don't talk about grain bin safety is because they don't realize how big of a threat it can be. sot: "if the local rescue squad or the fire department or safety personnel have to be called out then that when we hear about it." a five minute
