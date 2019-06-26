Speech to Text for Rochesterfest Midday Theme: "The Magic of Service"

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

under local news./// kimt news three is also sponsoring the rochesterfest midday theme each day this week./// today's theme is "the magic of service." as you can see service groups á and noná profit organizations were there. people could stop by to learn more about the organizations and how they can help. i spoke with a woman who works for the region 10 quality council á which is a program through the arc minnesota southeastern region. their mission is to help people who have disabilities.xxx there's thousands of people with disabilities in our community.and everybody needs support, whether you have a disability or not. the arc is there to support people /// kimt is sponsoring the rochesterfest midday themes all week long. and i'll be out here every day this week. tomorrow's theme is the "magic of wellness." you can meet with different vendors about the latest options in health and wellness. and friday's theme is "the magic of earthfest" á where you'll find ideas á information and demonstration s that support everything earthá friendly./// and you can count on kimt news three for team coverage of rochesterfest. we'll be broadcasting live from soldiers field on friday for our four á five á and six o'clock newscasts. i will be out there á along with many others from the kimt news three team. we hope to