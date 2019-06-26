Clear
Rochesterfest Midday Theme: "The Magic of Service" live interview

KIMT News 3's Raquel Hellman interviews Jim Carper of The Arc Minnesota Southeastern Region

Posted: Jun 26, 2019 4:51 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and speaking of rochesterfest it's time to checkáin there at soldier's field park. each day on midday we've taken you there for the kimt sponsored event. yesterday we told you about helping local food shelves and today it's about serving. live kimt news 3's raquel hellman joins us now live from rochesterfest with today's midday theme. raquel.xxx i'm once again here at soldier's field park for rochesterfest and today our midday theme is (the magic of service(. joining me now is jim carper with the arc minnesota southeast region who's here available to chat with you today if you're interested in a local service opporutnity. from now until two you can come out to the main tent here where you'll find different community service members and volunteers. they're all here to talk about service opporutnities to recruit you or anyone looking to make a difference in the community. (encourage people to come out and enjoy rochesterfest ) reporting live from rochesterfest. .. raquel hellman kimt news 3. arielle./// thanks raquel. coming up tomorrow... thursday's midday theme is the magic of wellness. we'll once again have live coverage... and tell you about the different health and wellness resources
Tracking our severe potential tonight and Thursday
