Speech to Text for Tracking Potentially Severe Storms Tonight and Overnight

morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... clouds will increase across the region through the day with rain chances increasing alongside. the entire area falls under a slight risk for severe development tonight and into early thursday morning. strong winds and large hail will be the main threats. this threat lingers into thursday where periodic storms may pop. highs will climb into the 80s for the next seven days with above average readings continuing potentially into next week. the warmest stretch of weather will be friday through sunday as dew points could climb into the 70s and highs well into the 80s and lower 90s. heat indices could approach the century mark! stay hydrated, limit sun exposure and take care of your pets and the elderly. today: increasing clouds highs: mid 80s winds: se 5á10 mph tonight: scattered showers & storms lows: upper 60s winds: sse 5á10 mph thursday: mostly thanks brandon. as sara said we're expecting some hot weather this weekend. we wanted to find out if the heat could impact any rochesterfest activities á like the grand parade on saturday. this is a look at our news team walking in last year's parade. on saturday when it gets underway at 2:00 it could feel close to 100 degrees. as far as keeping everyone safe á rochesterfest organizers say they plan to have medical staff on scene as usual but suggest everyone at the parade to stay hydrated and under the shade whenever possible. as far as cancelling