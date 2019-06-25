Speech to Text for Humboldt softball player battles cancer

a softball player from the north central conference is taking on the biggest opponent of her life. káiámát news three sports director á kaleb gillock á joins us now after metting up with her and her family yesterday. katie and george á i can't even imagine what this young lady is going through. as a graduating senior á she's supposed to be enjoying the moment. instead á she makes trip from humboldt to rochester for cancer treatments á all while wearing a smile on her face.xxx i was so sad about it i was very emotional when it first happened i cried for days off and on at school when other kids didn't know and i was one of the ones that knew. it's a mother's worst nightmare to find out your daughter something that an antibiotic can't fix over night. kyah arnold is the best friend of krist and derrik clark's daughter á ashlyn á who was diagnosed with stage four hodgkins lymphoma at the beginning of the season. at first i was terrified because nobody in my family has had cancer so the whole regiment of all of the treatments i was like what are we doing? i don't understand. for a moment á it looked like the wildcats would have to fill an empty right field.... not so. ashlyn's motivation to beat this ugly disease is to play softball. while ashlyn has been kyah's unfailing supporter on the field á their roles in life seem to have reversed. i think it's really changed my view on certain things in life where you have to live life to the fullest and she just she's just a kid right now and so seeing her deal with all of this and just being so strong with all of this has been very inspiring. clark continues to inspire not just her teammates á but the softball community as a whole á with fans doing what they can to raise money á and umpires even turning their check back in at the end of the night. it goes outside of the community with surrounding towns the teams that we've played almost every place we've been they've done something .. so when ashlyn is not out on the ballfield, you'll likely find her here at the mayo clinic in rochester where she receives her chemo treatments. two rounds are already to com;ete but the fifth one is expected to be done sometime in august. i'm scared but its like kind of an insured scared like everything's we'll continue to follow ashlyn's story á but the wildcats will be hosting ashlyn's night at the ballpark on thursday. admission is