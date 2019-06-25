Speech to Text for Ice Cream Rules Rochesterfest

perfect tuesday for rochester fest. the place was thick with kids drinking up the annual summertime celebration. george wasn't about to miss the partyááá and took his iphone down to soldiers field to get the story. not just my iphone, katie. i took my selfie stick too. i came back with a truly revealing story. turns out kids at rochesterfest really love their ice cream. tuesday afternoon at rochesterfest was characterized by a blue sky peeking through the maples. it really was a slice of sunplashed perfection... ideal for everything from a game of jaanga to a plate of alligator meat... i'm not even kidding. 8 year old moses memphis ate some alligator but loves coming to rochester fest because he loves hanging out with his dad. memphis moses: i really like coming here every summer. this is like my second time coming here. my assignment this afternoon isn't complicated: find out what the best thing is about rochester fest. there was nearly universal agreement on that best thing question. savera varela the ice cream! traitin connell: ice cream. that's pretty simple and is there a particular flavor? i only tasted one, vanilla. annika cmiel what do you suspect is the best thing about rochester fest? ice cream (giggles) young tristan varela was specific. tristan varela: i think it. it would be the flavors that they have. and is there a particular flavor that tristan is enamored with? strawberry. anna marie sachs participates in minnesota's dairy princess programááá so you know she's all in on the importance of ice cream. anna marie sachs; it's really delicious on a nice, hot day. kind of like today. it also gives you that nice sweetness that a lot of kids tend to enjoy. we'll stop short of declaring ice cream as the the greatest thing in the free worldáááá i don't want to risk creating the impression that every kid was all about the ice cream. young memphis moses allowed that his alligator feast was pretty yummyááá spiced to perfection. the adventurous eight year old informed this reporter that the stuff tastes a lot like chicken wings. alright thanks george. and kimt news 3 has rochesterfest coverage you can count on all week.. but we're really ramping up for friday! just take a look at this crew we'll have out there. kimt news 3 at 4 á 5 á and six will be live from soldiers field. be sure to stop by and say hi if you see