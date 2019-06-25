Clear
How do the homeless stay cool in the heat?

The Salvation Army has something to do with it.

continuously climbing temperatures this weekend. and finding out how rochester's homeless population can stay cool when the heat becomes dangerous. the organization opens its doors when (low temperatures can turn deadly. and rebecca snapp at the salvation army explains it also provides a place to go in unbearable heat. this dining room becomes a cooling center in a dangerous heat advisory. if that happens on a weekdayá people can take advantage of the air conditioning and cold water from 8 am to 4 pm á when the heat is at its peak. if there was a heat emergency on the weekend á snapp says the salvation army would figure out a solution. xxx if you're in a situation where you don't have somewhere else to go, we do have a significant homeless population here in rochester, they're exposed to the sun for long periods of time, so sun stroke and sun burn, things like that, those are certainly things that they have to be considerate of, but also things like dehydration and all of a sudden not having any air conditioner or any cool air just to keep them comfortable throughout the day in mason city á the salvation army curently does not have plans to open a cooling station á but generally do so if the county emergency manager asks them to.///
