Speech to Text for Farmers learn about 2018 Farm Bill

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the 2018 farm the 2018 farm bill was signed into law last december. new legislation is set every five years... for national nutrition, conservation, forestry and agriculture policies. tonight á those in the agricultural industry gathered to chat about some changes made to the bill... kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki was at a meeting geared toward risk management. overall, the 2018 farm bill is similar to the 2014 farm bill. farmers could see some improvements in important support programs geared towards loss prevention. "i just wanted to learn a little bit on this new farm bill and what it's got to offer and maybe some of the changes they made from the previous one." clint swick made the trip from greene, iowa to the cerro gordo county farm bureau to see how farm bill changes would impact his livelihood. "the previous farm bill, i thought worked out pretty well for me anyway. young beginning producers could definitely use the assistance there." the farm bill changes how agriculture risk coverage... better known as arc á á and priceálossá coverage ... pálác... á will be calculated... the programs protect producers against revenue shortfalls... when it comes to crop yields... .and price declines. michelle mensing hosted the seminar á and says farmers need to make choices. "last time the arc county program was what kind of the majority of farmers went with that. this time it's looking like plc might be a better option. especially for corn acres. so that's one thing farmers need to look at and decide between the two and reconsider that." farmers should be happy to learn they will not be locked into their decision for five years, until another farm bill is passed. "one of the major changes is that there's a lot more flexibility this time in that farmers are going to select for the first two years, 2019 and 2020 and then after that they have the optional reelection each of the following the farm bill also will increase the amount of conservation resource program acres from 24 million to 27 million by 2023. meaning more farmers can opt to turn their acres into wetland ... and receive a check from the federal government. live in the mason city newsroom, nick kruszalnicki, kimt news 3. if you missed out on