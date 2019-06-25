Clear
Man shot in Rochester

i'm george mallet./// we start tonight with breaking news in rochester. shots fired á one victim á and an investigation is underway. kimt news 3's isabella basco has been tracking the investigation and joins us live now with the latest á isabella? katie and george á police tell me they were called here á to the ká fác off of 12th street southeast á for reported gunfire tonight. and i watched as law enforcement investigated several shell casings found right here in the parking lot... three to be exact. but one of the biggest breaks in the case so far á actually came from the victim. at about 6 oá clock... a man with a gunshot showed up at olmsted medical center's southeast clinic.... which is now being treated as a crime scene. he was taken to saint mary's clinic via ambulance... and police assure me his injuries are nonálife threatening. lee anderson lives near the káfác and says he's just shocked something like this would happen in his neck of the we are right across the street from a school seems like an odd place for it katie and george á rochester police tell me there were people inside the store when the shooting happened... but many say they didn't hear a thing. live in rochester á isabella basco á thank you isabella. and this is a developing story. she's going to stay on this investigation and bring new information to you as soon as it becomes available./// temperatures are on the rise ... as heat and humidity is expected
