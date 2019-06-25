Clear
Baseball highlights from Tuesday

Osage and St. Ansgar hope to continue hot streaks

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 10:41 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2019 10:41 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

it was a doubleheader in mitchell county as two teams looked to continue their hot streaks. osage hosting hamptoná dumont... bulldogs get on the board first in inning number one as wyatt suter will fly out to osage's brett bobinet. but it would be deep enough to score a run. green devils respond.. zach williams with a shot up the middle, gavin schaeffer scores and we are tied up. it was all osage early on.. the freshman tyler oberfoell lines a base hit to right that will plate another run. green devils would lead 8 to 1 in this one but would actually fall staying in mitchell county st. ansgar is hosting riceville. the saints bats were working all game, adam williams up to the plate and he skies one to right field. it's going to fall for a base hit as justin horgen scores. saint ansgar would erupt for a dozen runs tonight as they defeat riceville 12 to 2, they improve to 17á5 and will face lake mills tomorrow.//
