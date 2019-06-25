Clear

Chris Nelson's Forecast 6/25

Nelson's forecast includes storms and heat

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 8:38 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2019 8:38 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Speech to Text for Chris Nelson's Forecast 6/25

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

chief meteorologist chris nelson. / weather-main-3 storms will stay to our south and east the rest of tuesday with a lot of sunshine. high pressure and an upper- level ridge will be the main culprit for the warm and humid weather that's moving in our direction. highs will climb into the 80s for the next seven days with above average readings continuing potentially into next week. the warmest stretch of weather will be friday through sunday as dew points could climb into the 70s and highs well into the 80s and lower 90s. heat indices could approach the century mark! stay hydrated, limit sun exposure and take care of your pets and the elderly. muggy air and a warm front will touch off showers and thunderstorms at times, and the next chance could be on thursday. there's a marginal risk of severe weather with a strengthening wave pivoting across minnesota and iowa. strong winds and large hail will be the main threats. tonight: mostly clear lows: low 60s winds: w 5-10 mph tomorrow: mostly sunny highs: low to mid 80s winds: sw 5-10 tomorrow night: showers and storms are possible lows: mid and upper 60s winds: s 5-10 thanks chris. amy?xxx
Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Storms may pop along with big time heat!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris Nelson's Forecast 6/25

Image

Old school building sold

Image

Alleged Tire Slasher Arrested

Image

What's Next for Infested Trees?

Image

Dogs Seized from Mason City Home

Image

Rochesterfest Midday Theme: The Magic of Art

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Hot and muggy this weekend

Image

Tracking Sunny Skies and Warming Temps

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Summer heat returns Tuesday and will stick around

Image

Mayo's Gabe Madsen offered scholarship by Iowa

Community Events