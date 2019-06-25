Speech to Text for Old school building sold

it's been nearly two years since the rushford peterson school district moved out of their old school building and into a new one. now á kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning the old space finally has new owners á and a new purpose.xxx on the scene the old rushford peterson school building was purchased by well house ministry from the school board for one hundred dollars but there's still a lot of work that needs to be done to the school before the group can use it. "look at the food choices you're making, let's bring some healing into our bodies and strengthen our bodies that way, to also working with the outdoors, recreationally and with the arts" sherryl brunner á president and pastor of well house ministry operates the faithábased organization out of her home in rushford... but now that the group owns the old school á her vision is to open a holistic wellness center. she envisions it will help people who need transitional or affordable housing. people who are survivors of sex trafficking,tra uma, abuse á cancer survivors á and veterans suffering from ptsd. "drug addict for a number of years, i wouldn't have survived if it wasn't for the holistic approach in my life" loren stream is one of the most decorated veterans in southeastern minnesota... he's a recipient of the purple heart and bronze star of valor. he also suffers from pátásád and felt something was missing from his healing before discovering well house ministry á so he thinks the new center will help other veterans. "i know it will help. this is what helped me." well house ministry is hoping to raise 17 and a half million dollars to restore and renovate the school the center's services will be open to people from any religion or nonáreligious backgrounds. "a lot of what we'll do is faith based but that's because i'm coming from my faith, it's not that you have to be faith based to go through it but i just believe that there's kind of a synergy that's created there that can bring lasting healing to people in so many ways." well house ministry hopes to have a community event around september for people to learn more about their plans for the building. in rushford annalise johnson kimt news 3. well house ministry hopes to meet their fundraising goal in the next year. brunner (brooner) says she already has contractors and counselors lined up who say they're willing to help once the site is ready.