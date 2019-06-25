Clear

What's Next for Infested Trees?

The Stewartville city council will consider options like removing the trees from this neighborhood

a tree-lined residential street in stewartville is infested with an invasive species that's killing the trees. derrick thompson is one of many residents in the subdivision who got this letter from the city saying the trees are coming down. the intrusive emerald ash borer beetle has taken over. thompson's hoping something can be done to preserve the beauty of his neighborhood. "it's just really nice to have those full grown trees driving into this community the look of it makes it a really put together community." tonight at 7 - the stewartville city council will discuss options like cutting trees down in phases or relying on residents to treat the infested trees.
