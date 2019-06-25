Clear
Dogs Seized from Mason City Home

We're learning what could be next for the confiscated canines

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 5:50 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2019 5:50 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

mason city search warrant...finds eight dogs now in the custody of authorities - after being seized from their home this afternoon. sw served-vo-1 lowerthird2line:dogs seized from home mason city, ia police executed the search in the 7-hundred block of 13th street southeast. officers took several dog carriers from the home and loaded them onto a pickup truck. captain mckelvey says the dogs' owners have been cited 3 times over the last two weeks for animal violations. xxx sw served-sot-1 lowerthird2line:capt. mike mckelvey mason city police department i tried to work with the owners or occupants or residents here for the last few days, prior to doing this. i didn't get any cooperation, so we had to go this next route to get a search warrant and remove the dogs. mckelvey says they are willing to release the dogs back to the owners - if the animals are vaccinated and the license fees are paid. it could cost upwards of 400 hundred dollars to get the fees up to date. martin plea-mug-3
