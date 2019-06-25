Speech to Text for Rochesterfest Midday Theme: The Magic of Art

of art-bmintro-1 magic of art-bmintro-4 rochesterfest is in full swing. each day this week - kimt news three is sponsoring the midday theme at soldiers field park. / magic of art-vo-1 magic of art-vo-2 today's theme - "the magic of art." people got the chance to paint bowls - and donate them to channel one regional food bank's "empty bowls" fundraiser. i was out there today - and talked with a couple ladies who are having fun - and supporting a good cause.xxx magic of art-sot-1 magic of art-sot-5 i've always wanted to do this - my girls did summer of service and they got a chance to do this every time they did summer of service and i was really jealous so now it's my turn. magic of art-sot-4 same for me too, i've always wanted to do this and i never had the time, i always worked and now i had the opportunity and julie wanted to do it. all the bowls are donated to channel one regional food bank's empty bowl fundraiser - where they'll be auctioned off - and the proceeds will go to the food bank. / more midday themes-grx-2 kimt is sponsoring the rochesterfest midday themes all week long. and i'll be out here every day this week. tomorrow's theme is "the magic of service." you can visit with first responders - service groups - and non-profit organizations that have volunteer opportunities. thursday's theme is the "magic of wellness." you can meet with different vendors about the latest options in health and wellness. and friday's theme is "the magic of earthfest" - where you'll find ideas - information and demonstrations that support everything friendly for mother earth. / rochfest coverage-vo-1 and you can count on kimt news three for team coverage of rochesterfest. we'll be broadcasting live from soldiers field on friday for our four - five - and six o'clock newscasts. i will be out there - along with many others from the kimt news three team. we hope to see you out there. /