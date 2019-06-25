Speech to Text for Tracking Sunny Skies and Warming Temps

back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... a stubborn front still lingers this tuesday morning, moving form west to east at a decent pace. this has triggered a few spotty showers in our area and more storm activity to the southwest. the cell will continue to move eastward during the early morning, exiting by midday. although most of us will be starting the day out dry and sunny, i can't completely rule out an additional shower or two during the am commute.behin d this stubborn front, our good friend high pressure returns and with it plenty of sunshine! sunshine, plus warmer southwest air, will warm temps back into the 80s today and through the rest of the week. with air pushing in from the south you can also expect an abundance of moisture! humidity will rapidly begin to rise starting wednesday with dew points reaching into the lower 70s for the weekend. if you have any plans to be out this weekend, remember to pack some extra water and sunscreen! should by the ideal summer weekend! as for rain chances, scattered showers and storms will move through during the midweek under partly sunny skies. the weekend looks to stay dry. today: sunny highs: lower 80s winds: sw 5á10 mph tonight: mostly clear lows: upper 50s winds: w 5á10 thanks