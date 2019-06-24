Clear

Mayo's Gabe Madsen offered scholarship by Iowa

The rising senior adds another school to the list.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: Jun 24, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

the scholarship offers keep rolling in for gabe madsen. the university of iowa has offered the mayo guard just two weeks after he was offered by the university of minneosta. one half of the famed madsen twins, gabe is a six foot six sharpshooter that can hit a jumper from any part of the floor. the soon to be senior has offers now from the hawkeyes, gophers, northern iowa panthers, virginia tech and marquette among notables.//
Mayo's Gabe Madsen offered scholarship by Iowa

