Clear

North Grand building sells for $1

The sale of the North Grand building in Charles City is approved. A developer plans to turn the building into apartments.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Jun 24, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for North Grand building sells for $1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

missile strike./// the board of education in charles city is approving the sale of the north grand building. all 5 board members voted in favor of the measure. charles city community school district is selling the building for one dollar to a developer who will renovate the building and turn it into apartments. and according to that developer, he will preserve the historic we really have to respect the integrity of the building, the historic features of the building and that means we really work with what we have in terms of square footage and the way the rooms are laid out and so on. so it really requires a lot of creativity to take what used to be classrooms and cafeterias and libraries and turn them into apartments. the building will contain about 40 units á mostly studio and two bedroom. it
Mason City
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 60°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 59°
Warmest air of the season coming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo's Gabe Madsen offered scholarship by Iowa

Image

North Grand building sells for $1

Image

What's next for the North Precinct?

Image

Central Springs' Nelson honored for 400th win

Image

Firefighters lifesaving awards

Image

Accidental cell phone calls to 911

Image

What do we do about the skyways?

Image

PTSD Awareness Month

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/24

Image

Barley crops doing well

Community Events